India beat Myanmar 4-1 to register their third consecutive victory at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Friday, October 6. Goals from Vanlalpeka Guite and Thanglalsoun Gangte were enough to propel the side to a win. India had earlier defeated Maldives and Kuwait to start their campaign on an impressive note.

India 4-1 Myanmar:

FULL TIME! Third comprehensive win on the trot for Team India after another fabulous performance 👏🇮🇳 FT Score: MYA 1-4 IND#MYAIND ⚔️ #AFCU17 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8JyNz79DtU — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)