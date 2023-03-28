Tulsidas Balaram has been one of the legends of Indian Football Team. His trio with PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami which helped Indian win the Asian Games 1962 along with veteran coach Rahim Saab has been a folklore. Unfortunately, he passed away recently, and the Indian Football team paid a tribute to the late legend by maintaining silence and displaying the tifo of his iconic No 10 T Shirt ahead of the kick-off against Kyrgyz Republic in the Tri-Nation International Tournament.

Indian Football Team Players Pay Tribute to Late Legend Tulsidas Balaram

India 🇮🇳 equally mourn and take inspiration from the achievements of late #BlueTigers 🐯 legend Tulsidas Balaram ahead of the kickoff against Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak 🙏#KGZIND ⚔️ #HeroTriNation 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/t90Y0IJrYS — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2023

