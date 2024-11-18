Indian Football Team secured another draw as they got held by Malaysia 1-1 in an International friendly match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad. It was a much better performance from Manolo Marquez's men as they looked fluid on the pitch in contrast to the pedestrian football they played earlier in the year. Despite that they have to concede early due to a howler committed by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu where the misjudged the bounce of the ball. India equalised near the end of the first half when Rahul Bheke converted Brandon Fernandes' corner kick. Despite multiple attempts in the second half, none of the teams could secure a winning goal. Indian Football Team Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Howler Helps Malaysia Take Lead Against Blue Tigers in International Friendly Clash (Watch Video).

Indian Football Team Secures 1-1 Draw Against Malaysia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)