Inter Miami will host Lionel Messi's childhood club from Argentina on February 15 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Messi started his football career at the Rosario-based club- Newell's Old Boys- when he was 13 years old, before moving to the Spanish giants Barcelona. Interestingly, Inter Miami Coach Tata Martino also debuted for Newell’s Old Boys club and holds the record for most appearances for the club. The tickets for the game are available for sale. Lionel Messi Shares Throwback Pictures to Celebrate First Anniversary of Argentina’s Thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup-Winning Campaign in Qatar

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Confirmed

The club from Rosario is heading to Miami 🇦🇷🏠 Don't miss the preseason friendly against Newell's Old Boys on February 15! Tickets go on sale on December 19 at 10 AM ET, with priority for season members. Details: https://t.co/3uunHkgunV#InterMiamiCF x @Newells pic.twitter.com/idEg8imXg9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 18, 2023

