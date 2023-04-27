Inter Milan will take on Juventus in the second leg of their Coppa Italia 2022-23 semifinal tie on Thursday, April 27. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Siro, Milan. The first leg match between these two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Coppa Italia 2022-23 in India. Hence this match do not have any live streaming or live telecast in India. Fans however can check the official social media handles of these clubs to stay updated with the score and result. FIFA Receives Four Bids From Member Associations to Host Women's World Cup 2027.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Semifinal

