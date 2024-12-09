Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mbappe has come upfront and opened up about his absence from the France National Football Team for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches played in November 2024. Kylian Mbappe said, "I wanted to play for France in November. That was the coach's decision not to call me up. I can't tell you why. I'm sorry. If he wants to say it, he can. But I'm NOT allowed." There were a lot of questions about Kylian Mbappe's form since joining Real Madrid this season. Mbappe joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024-25 season. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Real Madrid’s Recent Win Against Girona in La Liga 2024-25 Season, Says ‘Let’s Keep in This Way’ (See Post).

