Real Madrid fans will not be happy with Kylian Mbappe's performance yet again as the French striker failed to score a goal during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 encounter. Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield. Kylian Mbappe even failed to convert a spot kick. After this, there have been a lot of questions on Kylian Mbappe's performance even after he was asked to play in his preferred position of left wing. Fans took to social media and shared some funny memes and jokes after the lacklustre performance of Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe Foiled! Caoimhin Kelleher's Epic Penalty Save During Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match Steals Spotlight (Watch Video).

'Liverpool defenders vs Mbappe'

Liverpool defenders vs Mbappe pic.twitter.com/RkXMvQX5z3 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 27, 2024

'Mbappe is going down to find Real Madrid in the table'

Mbappé is going down to find the Real Madrid in the table pic.twitter.com/4aC9pyRyet — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 27, 2024

'Mbappe playing LW, CF and RW'

mbappe playing lw, cf and rw pic.twitter.com/gusYCvIiKE — ⚡ (@UTDCJ_) November 27, 2024

'Kylian Mbappe, it's over'

'Mbappe at ST, Mbappe at Left Wing'

Mbappé at ST Mbappé at LW pic.twitter.com/HL4keLzhLl — 💎 (@TJayyyy_1) November 27, 2024

