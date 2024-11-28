It was an intense battle between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Real Madrid's attack looked weak as they did not come to Anfield with their usual attacking front. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are injured and Kylian Mbappe's presence at the attacking front is insufficient. Kylian Mbappe also failed to convert a spot-kick during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League 2024-25 encounter as Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a stunning save. Liverpool defeated Real Madrid by a scoreline of 2-0 to secure three points and go on the top of UCL table. Liverpool 2–0 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Alexis Mac Allister, Gody Gakpo Score As Reds Beat Carlos Ancelotti and Men at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe Penalty Miss

Some of the saves made on Wednesday were UNREAL 🤯



From Kelleher's penalty heroics to Dibu Martínez's sensational reflexes ⛔@QatarAirways | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/mV2ItUMqTA— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 27, 2024

