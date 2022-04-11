Luuk de Jong's 92md minute strike helped Barcelona continue their good form in La Liga with a 3-2 victory over Levante on Monday, April 11. Jose Luis Morales had given Levante the lead in the 52nd minute but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised seven minutes later. Pedri gave Barcelona the upper hand with a goal of his own in the 63rd minute before Gonzalo Melero pulled things back for Levante. Eventually, it was de Jong's strike that turned out to be the difference. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

