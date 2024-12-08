Starting life as Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim is yet to find the winning formula for the former champion side. In his fifth game in-charge of the Red Devils, Amorim has lost two, won two, and drew one match so far. In the latest Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes scored for Man United but the side’s defensive lapses let them down again as Nottingham Forest won the match with Nikola Milenkovic, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for the visitors. This is Nottingham Forest’s first back-to-back win over Man United since 1992. West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Stable in Hospital Following Involvement In Road Traffic Incident, Club Provides Update.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25

