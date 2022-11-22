Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty as Mexico and Poland played out a goalless draw in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 22. The Polish striker had the opportunity of putting his side ahead after the break in what eventually turned out to be an exciting match but his effort was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Both teams ended up sharing points. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

