Mohamed Salah displayed a top performance during the Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 game. Salah scored a brace and even contributed to his team with a couple of assists. Mohamed Salah has now bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in the ongoing Premier League season. These stats helped Salah become the only player in the Premier League history to have completed 10+ goals and assists in six different seasons. The Reds went on to defeat Spurs 6-3 away from home. Mohamed Salah is currently in the top spot in the race for the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot. Erling Haaland sits in the second spot with 13 goals. Mohamed Salah Becomes First Player in Premier League History to Reach Double Figures for Goals and Assists Before Christmas, Achieves Feat During Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool PL 2024-25 Match.

Mohamed Salah Makes History

The only player in @premierleague history to have 🔟➕ goals and assists in six different seasons 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/49BZ6BECEW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)