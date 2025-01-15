Manchester City took an important two-goal cushion after Phil Foden broke the deadlock in the second half to score a brace. Phil Foden's brace went in vain after Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard scored a goal each for the Bees. This was an impressive turn of events from Brentford. Man City's defence was at fault as they provided open spaces for Brentford. Stefan Ortega was the goalkeeper for the Cityzens and after the full-time whistle, Pep Guardiola was spotted lashing out at Ortega. The video of Pep Guardiola fuming at Stefan Ortega has taken the internet by storm. Pep Guardiola can be seen in the heated argument with Ortega and seemed frustrated. Brentford 2–2 Manchester City, Premier League 2024–25: Phil Foden's Brace Goes in Vain As Bees Hold Cityzens to a Thrilling Draw.

Pep Guardiola Angry at Stefan Ortega

Pep Guardiola GOES OFF at Stefan Ortega after Manchester City blew a two-goal lead 😡



Watch 📲 https://t.co/pw74sTKZ7u pic.twitter.com/r4ju4KX6zq— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) January 14, 2025

