The Portugal National Football Team will be rocking a new jersey. The colour scheme is set to remain same, but instead of Nike, it will Puma who will be making official jerseys for the Portugal National Football Team. The 27-year-old partnership with Nike ended in late November 2024. Puma will be responsible for designing kits for Portugal's Men's and Women's football teams. Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and others were spotted wearing new Portugal jerseys during the unveiling. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

New Portugal Jerseys Unveiled

Portugal Men's and Women's Latest Kits

Portugal Players Flaunting Puma Kit

