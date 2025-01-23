In a six-goal match, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match with a sensational 4-2 win. After a goalless first half, City took the early 2-0 lead within a few minutes. Charged by Ousmane Dembele's goal, PSG hit back and showcased stunning football to take advantage of a collapsing Premier League champions, who are now on the verge of getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and need to win their next match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Joins French Champions PSG From Napoli, Georgian Football Star Signs Contract Until 2029.

PSG 4-2 Manchester City Scoreline

