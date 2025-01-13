A video has gone viral on social media during the high-intensity match between arch-rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final, where fans chant legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's name during Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah. During the 7th minute of the high-voltage football match, Real Madrid fans chant Ronaldo's name. Ronaldo was with Real Madrid for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018. The Portuguese attacker has scored the most goals in the club's history. Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 in the one-sided Spanish Super Cup 2025 final. 'Good Night Real Madrid' Kuldeep Yadav Takes Hilarious Jibe At Los Blancos After Barcelona's 5-2 Win in Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final El Clasico (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Chants During Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico

