Argentina has finally won the FIFA World Cup 2022 after 36 long years beating France in the penalty shootout. Also Lionel Messi has finally got his well-deserved prize as he is set to leave the International arena with the FIFA World Cup trophy in hand. Taking on the legacy of Diego Maradona, the prince of Argentina gets his hands on the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a thrilling and nerve wrecking World Cup final, fans and celebrities took to twitter to congratulate their favorite star as well as the team they love.

'Most Thrilling Football Match'

'Wonderful Comeback!'

'One of the Greatest Games'

'Well Deserved'

'It Couldn't Get Better'

'Ride Back In Memory Lane'

