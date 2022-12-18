Argentina has finally won the FIFA World Cup 2022 after 36 long years beating France in the penalty shootout. Also Lionel Messi has finally got his well-deserved prize as he is set to leave the International arena with the FIFA World Cup trophy in hand. Taking on the legacy of Diego Maradona, the prince of Argentina gets his hands on the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a thrilling and nerve wrecking World Cup final, fans and celebrities took to twitter to congratulate their favorite star as well as the team they love.

'Most Thrilling Football Match'

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

'Wonderful Comeback!'

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

'One of the Greatest Games'

One of the greatest games I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 18, 2022

'Well Deserved'

Well that happened, couldn't have had a better final even if we scripted it. Football is not a sport of "who deserves it", but if there's someone who really, really deserved this one, it's Messi and this Argentina side. #ARGFRA — José C. Pérez (@jcperez_) December 18, 2022

'It Couldn't Get Better'

The greatest game of football to bid farewell to the greatest ever! Nail biting from start to finish, it couldn’t get better than this! Congratulations #Argentina 👏 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tKurUmDWvj — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 18, 2022

'Ride Back In Memory Lane'

Unbelievable game of football! Hard to express in words what it means to #messi and Argentina 🇦🇷 took me back to memory lane when a special bunch of boys did it for no 10 !! #2011 🇮🇳 Congratulations to all the Argentinian fans out there 👏 #FIFAWorldCupFinal @KMbappe 🙌🏼 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2022

