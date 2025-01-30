Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and the star-studded Inter Miami side featured against the Peru side Universitario. In the packed Estadio Monumental "U" stadium in Peru, fans were chanting Messi’s name showing their support for the Argentine magician. The MLS Side tried hard to win the match on regular time but both teams failed to break the deadlock in 90 minutes. The match went into the penalty shoot-out where Inter Miami CF's young stars scored from the spot kick while Jairo Velez missed the third shot and Inter Miami won its second friendly match on the penalty shoot-out. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Universitario vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly

VICTORIA EN LIMA 👊💗🖤 VAMOS MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/BDmoWAqgsU — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 30, 2025

