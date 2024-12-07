Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 champion and legendary Mercedes driver will be racing for the ‘Whites’ at the Abu Dhabi GP 2024. He will be joining the Ferrari side from the F1 2025 season as the deal was confirmed at the start of the current season. His teammate, George Russell shared a heartfelt post for the British racer remembering his journey from a fanboy of Hamilton to his teammate. In the post, George Russell wrote, “From waiting for your autograph as a 10 year old to being teammates for 3 years. It’s been an honour mate!!” and shared photos of the helmet specially designed for Hamilton. Lewis Hamilton recently held his annual dinner party for the F1 racers. Lewis Hamilton Organizes End of Season Annual Dinner for F1 Drivers, Mercedes Star Celebrates Ahead of Moving to Ferrari (See Post).

George Russell Shares Heartfelt Post For Lewis Hamilton

From waiting for your autograph as a 10 year old to being teammates for 3 years. It’s been an honour mate!! 👊 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/0KEb07qgOR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 5, 2024

