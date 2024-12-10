The year of 2024 is nearing and end as a new and hopeful year of 2025 knocks on the door. In the world of Sports, 2024 has seen a lot of successful events where fortunes of teams have changed. From Kolkata Knight Riders winning the IPL to Team India winning the T20 World Cup. From Spain winning the Euro Cup to Real Madrid clinching the Champions League once again, fans have been on a roller coaster ride. As the end of the year 2024 comes near, the top five sports events which top search giants Google's searches are, Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, T20 World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League and Olympics 2024.

Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Sports Events

