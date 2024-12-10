There is only a few days left before the world bids a farewell to 2024 and welcomes 2025. The world of sports has seen some tremendous matches throughout the year which has remained memorable with the fans. Be it the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa or the Spain vs Germany epic clash in the Euros. There are five matches which proved to the most searched matches in the trending list of search giants google. They are India vs England, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka vs India and India vs Afghanistan. Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League Among Most Searched Sports Events on Google, Check List of Trending Searches.

Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Sports Matches

