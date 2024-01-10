On the day where twenty-six athletes were handed the honour of Arjuna awards and Badminton Doubles Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were handed the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh, better known as Goonga Pahalwan, shared a post on social media on him missing out on the Khel Ratna award. He wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur as he was deprived of the eight crore INR promised by Haryana government and was also not considered for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna despite winning five Deaflympics medal. Virender Singh Yadav Set To Return Padma Shri Award to PM Narendra Modi Over Sanjay Singh’s Election As WFI Chief.

Virender Singh Writes to PM Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)