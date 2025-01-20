India's leading all-rounder in white-ball cricket Axar Patel turns 31 today, January 20, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its social media handle on X, and extended warm wishes to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winning player. Patel played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and has been a key member in the white-ball scheme of things for India. The star player will be seen in India's upcoming limited-overs series' against England, and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma Says He Wants To Bring Champions Trophy 2025 to Wankhede for Another Round of Celebrations During Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations (Watch Video)

Happy Birthday Axar Patel

Here's wishing #TeamIndia All-rounder and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner - Axar Patel - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏@akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/d668RYd16F — BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)