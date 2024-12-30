When it comes to top basketball players, LeBron James’ name is always in the discussion as the star has proved himself in his lengthy 22-year career. Holder of multiple records including all main stats and niche stats, LeBron became the first player to play with his son – Bronny James in the league. Apart from his plain stats, the star is loved by many for his playing style and attitude on the court. Born on December 30, 1984, LeBron James turns 40 today. The record holder has been an inspiration for many athletes and everyone loves his explosive gameplay, even at this age. Fans wish their favourite star a happy birthday. LeBron James: Five Unforgettable Performances From Age-Defying Basketball Megastar.

A Long Letter on LeBron James' Birthday

Dear LeBron James, Happy Birthday! On this special day, we celebrate not just your incredible journey in basketball but also your impact beyond the court. Your dedication, leadership, and philanthropy inspire millions around the globe. Here's to another year of breaking records,… pic.twitter.com/iQRbn59pJ3 — 🜲 (@Liv_the_Vision) December 30, 2024

Birthday Wish For 'Glorious King'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GLORIOUS KING. THE GOAT. LEBRON RAYMONE JAMES pic.twitter.com/oCXq9CKQr6 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) December 30, 2024

Wish With Special Collage

Happy Birthday, LeBron James. 👑 pic.twitter.com/4dp8L1Tnhd — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) December 30, 2024

Birthday Wish For Extraordinary Athlete

Happy Birthday Lebron James Today we celebrate not just the extraordinary athlete you are, but the amazing person behind the jersey. Your passion, resilience, and generosity inspire millions, and your love for your family, fans, and community shines brighter than any spotlight.… pic.twitter.com/QRoBZxDyVJ — 𝓜𝓪𝓶𝓫𝓪🐍🖤 (@HoodiiMamba) December 30, 2024

'Greatest Player to Touch Basketball'

Happy Birthday to the greatest player to ever touch a basketball LeBron James 👑👑👑👑👑#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nRcUP7BMmc — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 30, 2024

