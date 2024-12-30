Golf and Tiger Woods are just interchangeable terms, this has been the US golfer’s impact on the game. Very few are unaware of the star golfer who has won 82 PGA tours and is also inducted in the Hall of Fame. The star ranked in the top earners in sports and also had many controversies over the period. Born on December 30, 1975, Tiger Woods turns 49 today. The record holder of 82 PGA tour titles and Golf Hall of Famer is one the most cherished athletes in the world. Fans shout out for the retired star wishing him on his big day. Tiger Woods Birthday Special: A Look Back At Top Three Victories of Golf Legend As He Turns 49.

'A Close' Fan Praising Tiger Woods

Happy 49th birthday to Tiger Woods. I wrote this book ("Playing Through") mainly with his dad, Earl Woods, 27 years ago. I interviewed Tiger in Miami for the forward to the book when these photos were taken. pic.twitter.com/5jnltfLdYa — Fred B. Mitchell (@kicker34) December 30, 2024

Undisputed GOAT of Golf

happy birthday to the undisputed goat of his sport, been paving the way for 20+ years with his incredible leadership and impeccable work ethic. the sport simply wouldn’t be what it is without you, happy birthday Tiger Woods. — Michael C (@kdkyrienyc) December 30, 2024

Fan Reminding Special Day of Tiger Wood's Career

Happy 49th birthday, Tiger Woods. 🎂🥳🎉 12/30/75 pic.twitter.com/y8SzixnbXB — Jackie Shannara 🇺🇸 ❤️✝️ (@wrennex13) December 30, 2024

The Greatest Ever to Touch Golf Club

Tiger Woods turns 49 today. Truly the greatest to ever touch a golf club. pic.twitter.com/xVh7a9MrjD — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 30, 2024

Happy Birthday to GOAT Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods turns 49 today, HB to the 🐐. For all that he’s achieved, this recent image resonates the most to me. The pride that children brings a middle-aged man usurps any personal accolades. I don’t care if he ever plays another tournament - this is enriching as life gets. pic.twitter.com/4eSGfc1EkW — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) December 30, 2024

