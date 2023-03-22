Internet sensation Hasbullah was seen throwing punches at boxing legend Mike Tyson during a podcast and the latter then picked him up like a child and attempted to bite his ear. The amusing video went viral after this incident happened on Tyson's podcast show 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson'. Tyson was initially seen trying to dodge the punches that Hasbullah threw at him before he picked up the social media sensation like a child, hugged him and took his hat off, attempting to bite his ear. Lionel Messi Mobbed at a Restaurant in Buenos Aires, Police 'Rescues' Argentina Football Star; Videos Surface.

Hasbullah Punches Mike Tyson

