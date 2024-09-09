The Indian men's national hockey team will face the Japan men's national hockey team in the second group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, September 09. The India vs Japan hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People’s Republic of China and it starts at 01:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the India vs Japan men's hockey group stage match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The India vs Japan hockey match live streaming online will be available on the Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Indian Men's Hockey Team Secures Dominant 3-0 Victory Over China in Asian Champions Trophy 2024; Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek Score For Harmanpreet Singh-Led Side.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Ready for round two! 🏑 Team India faces Japan at 1:15 PM in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Catch all the thrilling action LIVE on Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony LIV. Time to keep the momentum rolling!🇮🇳💙#HeroACT2024 #IndvsJpn #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame .… pic.twitter.com/5V2X8ivUKN — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2024

