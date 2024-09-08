Indian Men's Hockey team start off their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory. As per expectations, they started off the game on frontfoot but received strong resistance from China who came out of the blocks on counter and troubles Krishan Pathak on couple of occasions. Not allowing to build the pressure on themselves, India opened the scoring as Sukhjeet Singh drove home a pass from Jugraj Singh. The goal shifted the momentum completely in India's favour and they followed it up with another goal from Uttam Singh. Abhishek topped it up with another goal in the second half and despite the best efforts from China in the second half, India could comfortably maintain a clean sheet. Former Olympian Tahir Zaman Appointed As Pakistan National Hockey Team Head Coach Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Secures Dominant 3-0 Victory Over China

FT: India 🇮🇳 3 - 0 🇨🇳 China India start off the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a 3-0 victory against China. Goals from Sukhjeet, Uttam and Abhishek to give the perfect start to the tournament. Much more to look forward to. #HeroACT2024 #IndvsChn… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 8, 2024

