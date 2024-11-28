The Indian men's junior hockey team defeated Japan 3-2 in their second match of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat. India attained a lead in the 12th minute through a penalty corner with Thokchom Kingson Singh being the goal-scorer. Japan too had a penalty corner soon and Neo Sato then levelled the score. However, the game witnessed a thrilling passage of play when Rohit converted yet another penalty corner in the 36th minute before Neo Sato added another in the 38th. Araijeet Singh Hundal then gave India the lead in the 39th minute and the defending champions held on to ensure that they bagged full points from this contest. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Announces INR 10 Lakh Reward for Each Player of India Women’s Hockey Team for Winning Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

India Beat Japan in Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024

FULL-TIME: 🏑🔥 Incredible defending by Team India to seal a 3-2 win over Japan in this nail-biting match! 🇮🇳💪 The defense stood strong and made all the difference fantastic teamwork and resilience! 🙌👏 #HockeyIndia #INDvsJPN #IndiaKaGame #MensJuniorAsiaCup24 . . .… pic.twitter.com/7mji6c5kSW — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)