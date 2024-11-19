Indian Women's National Hockey Team qualify for the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 as they defeat Japan in the semifinal clash. After entering the knockouts of the competition by remaining unbeaten in the group stage, India have now defeated Japan 2-0 in the semifinal and booked their place in the final against China. Like every game they played in the competition so far, the first half remained goalless despite India having the upper hand and the broke the lead in the second half when Navneet Kaur broke the deadlock. The lead was extended by Lalremsiami and the two goals sealed the victory in favour of India. Indian Sports Honours 2024: Check List of Winners in Fifth Edition of Award Ceremony.

India Women's Hockey Team Qualifies For Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final

Our girls are marching into the Final of Bihar Asian Women's Championship, 2024. 2 goals in Q4 - One each from Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami take them into yet another final. Full Time score: India 🇮🇳 2 : 0 🇯🇵 Japan Navneet Kaur (PS) 48' Lalremsiami 56'#SemiFinals… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2024

