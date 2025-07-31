The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is in its end-game, with India and England taking on each other in the IND vs ENG 5th Test, with the series on line, where a win or draw for the Three Lions will see them claim the trophy, while a win for Men in Blue will help them draw level. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will be played at The Oval in London with Day 1 starting at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 31. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. Mohammed Siraj To Take A Fifer At The Oval? Dale Steyn Predicts India Pacer To Claim Five-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (See Post).

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Live Streaming

𝙎𝙞𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙟 show incoming at The Oval? 👀@DaleSteyn62 has some high expectations of @mdsirajofficial! 🙌🏻 What are your predictions? 👇 ENGvIND 👉🏻 5th Test, Day 1 | THU, 31st JUL, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/CliqJF9ufe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2025

