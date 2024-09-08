The curtains are set to be drawn on the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, after a sensational 11 days which saw several para-athletes from countries around the world put up incredible performances and leave a lasting impression on the minds of fans. China has topped the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally after they did the same at the Olympic Games. Great Britain and USA finished in second and third spots, respectively. India, after a record-breaking campaign, ended in the 18th spot with 29 medals. The Paris Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony is set to be held at the Stade de France, starting at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is likely to provide live telecast of the event while fans on the lookout for a viewing option, can watch live streaming on the JioCinema app as well as the Paralympic Games YouTube channel for free. Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Final Update: China Finish in Top Spot, Great Britain Second; India End in 18th Place Following Record-Breaking Campaign.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)