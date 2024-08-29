Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: China finished in the top spot on the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally with a total of 220 medals, which include 94 gold medals, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals. Great Britain and the United States of America (USA) ended in the second and third spots respectively, with 124 and 105 medals respectively. India have had a record-breaking campaign with 29 medals, with the nation bettering its performance from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, where the para-athletes had bagged a total of 19 medals. India also won seven gold medals, the most in a single edition of the Paralympic Games in the nation's history. India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games is the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics. The 2024 Paralympics officially opened on August 28 with a grand opening ceremony and will be played till September 08. Over 4000 para-athletes from around 169 nations took part in the 2024 Paralympics. These para-athletes participated in 549 medal events spanned across 22 sports. The 2024 Paralympics was held in Paris and in the suburbs of Saint-Denis Versailles, and Vaires-sur-Marne.

The United States of America (USA) leads the all-time Summer Paralympic Games medals tally with a whopping 2283 medals, followed by Great Britain (1914 medals) and China (1237 medals) prior to the Paris Paralympics 2024. Canada and Australia complete the top five with 1084 and 1205 medals respectively. Canada has won more (400) gold medals than Australia (389). The 22 sports at the 2024 Summer Paralympics will be the same as they were for the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Paris Paralympics 2024 Indian Medal Winners List: Check Updated Names of Team India Para-Athletes Who Have Won Medals at XVII Summer Paralympic Games.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally

Order Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People’s Republic of China (PRC) 94 76 50 220 2 Great Britain 49 44 31 124 3 USA 36 42 27 105 18 India 7 9 13 29

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, China finished on top of the medals tally with 207 medals including 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze. Great Britain and the USA were placed second and third with 124 and 104 medals respectively. India managed a 24th spot finish with 19 medals which included five gold medals.

