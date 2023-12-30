In Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, UP Yoddhas beat Bengaluru Bulls 34-33 after having gone winless for four matches. A win would help Dabang Delhi KC climb up the points table, as they have only three wins from seven games in PKL season 10. The game between UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC will be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Pardeep Narwal’s Super 10 Helps UP Yoddhas Win First Home Game Against Bengaluru Bulls.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Live on Star Sports

The 𝐘𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐬 face the 𝐃𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐬 in a Northern Derby face-off 🔥 Get the updates from this 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 👉 Visit https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or download the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲#ProKabaddiLeague #PKLSeason10 #ProKabaddi #PKL #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #UPvDEL pic.twitter.com/lxLJNTQFil — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 30, 2023

