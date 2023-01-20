The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual assault made against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the wrestlers. The protesting wrestlers earlier wrote to the IOA chief PT Usha for its intervention into this matter. In a letter, they accused the WFI chief of sexual exploitation and financial irregularities. The seven-member committee is reportedly set to have the likes of Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar Dutt, Alaknanda Ashok, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates. Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Write to IOA Chief PT Usha on Alleged Sexual Harassment by Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

IOA Forms Committee to Probe Sexual Assault Allegations Against WFI President:

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Members are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates: IOA pic.twitter.com/BjuyEbUHZu — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

