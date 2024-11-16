Mike Tyson was manhandled by Jake Paul with the 27-year-old star dictating the match right from the start. At the age of 58, Mike Tyson still played eight rounds and gave his best in the match, but couldn’t match the agile and powerful Jake Paul in the ring. Paul nearly confirmed the win halfway into the match and later played more defensively. In the closing moments of the match, Jake Paul bowed to the former World Champion showing his respect. In a post-match interview, Jake Paul even called Mike Tyson GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Boxing Match with Unanimous Decision.

Jake Paul Bows to Mike Tyson After Confirming Victory in Mega Boxing Bout

Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson at the end of the match. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/FUQGZVyADQ — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

