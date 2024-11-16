The return of Mike Tyson was a much-awaited one as the star was taking the ring four years after his last exhibition match. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match was the talk of the town with both stars claiming their wins ahead of the win. Many predicted an early win for either boxer but the fight lasted till the final round where Jake Paul held a massive lead till round four and finished up the match with a strong finish. Both athletes are different in terms of age, experience and playing style making it an intriguing bout. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Full Fight Video Live Streaming Online: Former Champion Predicts ‘Vicious Win’ Over Young Opponent as Tyson Enters Venue in Arlington Texas (Watch).

Jake Paul Beats Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has just defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/TIHODmkACb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 16, 2024

