After a loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers at home, the U Mumba team would be looking to win the next two home games to climb up the points table. They are currently fifth in the standings with six wins out of nine games played. Dabang Delhi K.C., undefeated in the last five games, are in fourth place with six wins in 10 games. The exciting home game for the Mumbai team will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 8, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K. C. PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K. C. live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Haryana Steelers Produce Defensive Masterclass To Outsmart Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K. C. on Star Sports

With star-studded lineups backed by superstar coaches, both #BengaluruBulls & #PatnaPirates are well-equipped to deliver a power performance when they clash. Tune-in to #BLRvPAT & #MUMvDEL in #PKLOnStarSports Today, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/CJCoT1cZJO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)