Here's another medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 from the Badminton contingent. Krishna Nagar has won a Gold medal after defeating Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu with the scoreline reading 21-17, 16-21, 21-17. Needless to say, Nagar was hailed by the likes of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Abhinav Bindra and many others. Check out the reactions below:

Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 5, 2021

Krishna Nagar you absolute pocket dynamite. Another gold for #TeamIndia. 2nd shuttler to win a gold at the #Paralympics in #Tokyo2020 Super proud @ParalympicIndia 🇮🇳#Parabadminton #KrishnaNagar — Turbanator (@ind3r_07) September 5, 2021

