Here's another medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 from the Badminton contingent. Krishna Nagar has won a Gold medal after defeating Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu with the scoreline reading  21-17, 16-21, 21-17. Needless to say, Nagar was hailed by the likes of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Abhinav Bindra and many others. Check out the reactions below:

