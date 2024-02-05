After the complete roster announcement, the league released head coach names for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. As per the announcement, Doc Rivers will coach the Eastern Conference All-Star Team, while Chris Finch will coach the Western Conference All-Star Team. Minnesota Timberwolves tops the Western Conference and is a well-deserved candidate for the Western All-Star coaching position. But Doc Rivers’ selection raised many eyebrows. Rivers coached in just three games at the Philadelphia 76ers and the team stands fifth in the conference. The 2024 NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Feb. 18 Eastern Time and will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana. NBA All-Stars 2024: Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey Head Reserves List; Check-out Complete Roster

Chris Finch to Coach 2024 Western Conference All-Stars

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and staff will coach the WEST during the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game (Sunday, 2/18 on TNT). pic.twitter.com/5pnJ2ZrkpN — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

Doc Rivers to Coach 2024 Eastern Conference All-Stars Team

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and staff will coach the EAST during the 2024 #NBAAllStar Game (Sunday, 2/18 on TNT). pic.twitter.com/2G5NvRLSie — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)