With NBA All-Star Starters for the 2024 Indiana edition already revealed, fans were eager to find out the reserves who made it into the gala event. Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Anthony Edwards take the backcourt from the Western Conference, while Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George complete the Western All-Star lineup. Facing them would be Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Jaylen Brown, and Paolo Banchero (front Court), Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson from the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia 76ers guard Maxey, the Knicks' Brunson and Magic’s Paolo Banchero are first-time NBA All-Stars. Check out the complete roster below. NBA 2023-24: Devin Booker Mocks Former Teammate Mikel Bridges with Latter’s Own Signature Celebration (Watch Video).

NBA All-Star 2024 Complete Roster

