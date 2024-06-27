The NBA 2024 draft is here, and fans are interested in knowing which players are picked by their respective favourite teams! This will be the 78th year of the draft event and it will be held on a two-night format and Atlanta Hawks are set to make the no 1 pick. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will host the first round of the NBA draft 2024 on Thursday, June 27, starting at around 5:30 am IST (8:00 PM Eastern Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have a viewing option for the NBA. They will neither be able to watch the NBA 2024 Draft live telecast nor the live streaming as there is no official broadcast partner. Fans can, nonetheless, follow live updates of the NBA 2024 Draft on the NBA's official social media handle. In the USA, fans can watch the NBA 2024 Draft live on ESPN and ABC.

NBA 2024 Draft

DRAFT DAY! The 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm will take place over two nights! First Round: TONIGHT at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN Second Round: Thursday at 4:00pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/UHoGLBnGFP — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2024

