Creating a witty headline is not everyone's piece of cake, and the Free Press Journal newspaper understood that after coming under fire for a racist headling in their new piece regarding Indian GM Gukesh D winning the FIDE World Chess Championship against China's Ding Liren titled 'Sambhar Outwits Chow Mein'. Netizens on social media platform X expressed their displeasure over such a headline that made fun of players who are not only sportsmen but also ambassadors of their country and culture. Check out all the posts below. Kevin Pietersen Calls Gukesh D 'Hero', Wishes To Meet Newly-Crowned FIDE World Chess Champion Soon (See Post).

Poor HL Irks Netizens

This might be the Worst Headline in the History of Sports Headline. What makes it worse is that it is used to describe History being Created pic.twitter.com/7vW7B80Rui — Joy (@Joydas) December 13, 2024 Losing Basic Sense

Our media is used to label everything in such way, that at times they are loosing out basic senses — DigitalPeacekeeper (@CoolbeachM) December 13, 2024

Funatstic Journalism

What Next, Vada Beating Momos?

What next, Vada beating momos? Sad to see this coming from Singapore which has almost one fourth of population as South Indians and Tamil being one of the official language there — Anshuman Singh Baghel (@AnshumanSBaghel) December 13, 2024

No Wit At All

A very racist kind of headine. How was it okayed in the editing table? This has no wit, very meh.. — ahana mukherjee (@ranchisparrow) December 13, 2024

