England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has called Indian GM and current FIDE World Chess Champion Gukesh D a hero, for his incredible win over former champion Ding Liren last evening, which witnessed the 18-year-old become the youngest-ever champion. Pietersen also expressed his desire to meet Gukesh in the future. Earlier, Gukesh became the youngest to win FIDE Candidates overcoming the likes of Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Fabiano Caruana. Gukesh D Becomes FIDE World Chess Champion, Find Out How Much Prize Money Indian Prodigy Wins Beating Former Champion Ding Liren?

Kevin Pietersen Wishes To Meet Gukesh D

This is incredible! Gukesh, you hero! Hope to meet you one day! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CAmvS4H2jO — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 12, 2024

