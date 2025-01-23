PSG registered a comeback win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matchday 7. Second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradly Barcola, Joao Neves, and Goncalo Ramos settled the win for the Paris Saint-Germain side. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were also on the scoresheet for Man City. Interestingly, NBA star Victor Wembanyama was spotted in the stands supporting the PSG side. The French star also displayed his footballing skills on the sidelines. ‘Wemby’ is in France as part of the NBA Games in Paris tour where San Antonio Spurs will take on league opponents in the city. Manchester City Sent to Brink of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Exit by PSG: Real Madrid Routs RB Salzburg To Advance.

Victor Wembanyama Attends PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match

Victor Wembanyama is at Parc des Princes for PSG v. Man City 🇫🇷🏀✨ pic.twitter.com/gdXsWKKY3A — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 22, 2025

Victor Wembanyama Showcasing His Football Skills

Is there anything Victor Wembanyama can't do? 😅⚽️pic.twitter.com/Bcx7xrtiHz — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) January 23, 2025

