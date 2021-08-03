India conceded three goals from the penalty corner and one from the penalty spot as they lost 5-2 to Belgium in the men's hockey semifinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Sea of Penalty Corners

Indian fans and team players looking at the penalty corners.#INDvsBEL #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/HXNfyEE68W — Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) August 3, 2021

Keeps On Coming Back

Gifts

Indian team gifting penalty corners to Belgium pic.twitter.com/p4vBBRxmBc — . (@MemewalaS) August 3, 2021

Dozens

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)