India conceded three goals from the penalty corner and one from the penalty spot as they lost 5-2 to Belgium in the men's hockey semifinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fans expressed their disappointment on social media.
What too many penalty corner have done to me: pic.twitter.com/JrJPcyTEOI
— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 3, 2021
Sea of Penalty Corners
Indian fans and team players looking at the penalty corners.#INDvsBEL #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/HXNfyEE68W
— Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) August 3, 2021
Keeps On Coming Back
Penalty Corner in #INDvsBEL match 😠#HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/xlcbpMvMzK
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) August 3, 2021
Gifts
Indian team gifting penalty corners to Belgium pic.twitter.com/p4vBBRxmBc
— . (@MemewalaS) August 3, 2021
Dozens
Refree to Belgium players every time during the match
Given dozens of penalty Corners#Hockey #INDvsBEL #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6vdlob4GWe
— Virooting (@virooting) August 3, 2021
