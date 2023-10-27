India had a memorable double podium finish with Pradeep Kumar winning the silver medal and Laxit bagging bronze in the men's javelin throw F-54 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. Kumar came second in this event with an impressive throw of 25.94 meters and Laxit finished behind him with an effort that went 21.01 meters. Abhishek Chamoli's throw was not considered due to a technical difficulty. A day ago, Indian athletes at the Asian Para Games broke the country's record of winning the most medals in the multi-sports event.

