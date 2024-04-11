  • Tech
    RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Suffer Fifth Defeat in IPL 2024 With Seven-Wicket Loss to Mumbai Indians

    The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost yet another match in the Indian Premier League 2024 which was their fourth straight loss in the tournament. Memes also went viral on the social media for the same.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 11, 2024 11:48 PM IST

    The Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered yet another loss in the Indian Premier League 2024. RCB was thrashed by Mumbai Indians by seven wickets as the hosts chased down the target of 197 runs with 27 balls to spare. RCB suffered their fourth consecutive and fifth overall loss of the tournament and are placed in the ninth spot. Various memes went viral on social media after RCB's loss. Some of them are mentioned below: RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Suffer Fourth Defeat in IPL 2024 With Six-Wicket Loss to Rajasthan Royals

    Glenn Maxwell To Rohit Sharma

    Glenn Maxwell's Performance In IPL

    Glenn Maxwell Being Trolled by Fans

    Maxwell For RCB vs Maxwell For Australia

    RCB Bowlers' Performance in IPL 2024

    RCB Fans After Their Team's Another Loss

    Tags:
    Faf du Plessis Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 IPL 2024 funny memes IPL 2024 Memes KL Rahul MI MI vs RCB Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians vs royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB RCB Funny Memes RCB vs MI memes Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers vs Royals Virat Kohli
