Star Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur slammed a crucial century during the second innings against Jammu & Kashmir in the Elite Group A match in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament. The Mumbai batter achieved the three-figure mark in just 105 balls. Shardul's impressive century came at the right time as Mumbai was struggling at 101/7 in their second innings. The veteran all-rounder has also stitched a fighting century partnership with Tanush Kotian. Earlier in the match, Mumbai were bundled out for 120 runs in their first innings after a collective bowling effort from Jammu & Kashmir. In reply, Jammu & Kashmir made 206 runs. Shreyas Iyer's Weird Outing During Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Given Not Out After Clear Edge; Gets Dismissed On A Dubious Catch That Baffles Ajinkya Rahane!

Shardul Thakur Slams Crucial Century

💯 for Shardul Thakur 🙌🙌 A crucial knock under pressure 👏 The celebrations say it all 👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/oYXDhqotjO pic.twitter.com/o3XQIjzRAH — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2025

