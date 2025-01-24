Shreyas Iyer given not out in the first image, and then given out in the second image (Photo Credit: X@JioCinema)

In what can be described as an extremely weird outing for Shreyas Iyer, the Mumbai batter had both luck and misfortune on his side during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently underway. Paras Dogra Pulls Off a Superman-Esque Catch To Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

On Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 contest, Iyer came out to bat with his side tottering at 57 for 3 and found himself surviving an edge, where the umpire failed to hear the nick, and deemed the batter not out despite an appeal from the bowler and opposition.

Not Out! or OUT? Shreyas Iyer Survives

Not out diya h ye 😭 pic.twitter.com/j1WDFaCJSr — ऋतिक (@was_ritik) January 24, 2025

Interestingly, after surviving such a clear-cut edge, Iyer poked again and this time the edge was heard by umpires, who after consulting in the middle, gave the batter out, despite the wicketkeeper's catch looking dubious. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was at the non-striker's end talked with the on-field umpires, and showcased his disapproval, as Iyer walked back to the pavilion in amazement. Crowd Chants 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' During Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match at BKC, Video Goes Viral.

Ajinkya Rahane Steps In As Umpires Discuss Shreyas Iyer's Dismissal

Ajinkya Rahane was not happy with the umpire’s decision 😮❌ He thought it wasn’t a clean catch by the keeper but Shreyas Iyer was given out. ☝️#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/zpCGmd6vWk — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) January 24, 2025

Iyer had a poor outing in the match, amassing just 38 runs in both innings and will now look to make Mumbai's last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 league match count against Meghalaya, before joining Team India for ODIs against England as a precursor to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 event.

